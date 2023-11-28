Wanting to watch today's high school basketball games in Hamilton County, Tennessee? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Hamilton County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Hixson High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 28

6:00 PM ET on November 28 Location: Hixson, TN

Hixson, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Silverdale Baptist Academy at Soddy-Daisy High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 28

6:00 PM ET on November 28 Location: Chattanooga, TN

Chattanooga, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Notre Dame High School at Chattanooga Central High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 28

6:00 PM ET on November 28 Location: Harrison, TN

Harrison, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Sale Creek High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 28

6:00 PM ET on November 28 Location: Sale Creek, TN

Sale Creek, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Andrew's - Sewanee School at Berean Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28

7:30 PM ET on November 28 Location: Hixson, TN

Hixson, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Brainerd High School at East Nashville Magnet High School