Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fayette County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Fayette County, Tennessee. To learn how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Fayette County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Covington High School at Fayette-Ware High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Somerville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.