If you live in Cheatham County, Tennessee and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games today.

Cheatham County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Sycamore High School at White House Heritage High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28

7:30 PM CT on November 28 Location: White House, TN

White House, TN Conference: 2A - Region 5 - District 9

2A - Region 5 - District 9 How to Stream: Watch Here

Cheatham County Central High School at Pearl Cohn Entertainment Magnet High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28

7:30 PM CT on November 28 Location: Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Harpeth High School at Houston County High School