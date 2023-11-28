Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cheatham County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
If you live in Cheatham County, Tennessee and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Cheatham County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sycamore High School at White House Heritage High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: White House, TN
- Conference: 2A - Region 5 - District 9
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cheatham County Central High School at Pearl Cohn Entertainment Magnet High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Nashville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Harpeth High School at Houston County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Erin, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
