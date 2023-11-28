Carroll County, Tennessee has high school basketball matchups on the schedule today, and information on how to watch them is available here.

Carroll County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Union City High School at Huntingdon High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 28

6:00 PM CT on November 28 Location: Huntingdon, TN

Huntingdon, TN Conference: 2A - Region 6 - District 12

2A - Region 6 - District 12 How to Stream: Watch Here

Gleason School at West Carroll High School