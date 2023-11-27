If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Trousdale County, Tennessee today, we've got what you need here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Trousdale County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Trousdale County High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 27
  • Location: Hartsville, TN
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.