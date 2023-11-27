Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Scott County Today - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Scott County, Tennessee. To find out how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Scott County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Oneida High School at Harriman High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 27
- Location: Harriman, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oneida High School at Harriman High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on November 27
- Location: Harriman, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.