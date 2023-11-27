Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hamilton County Today - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball games in Hamilton County, Tennessee today? We've got what you need.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hamilton County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Collegedale Academy at Silverdale Baptist Academy
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 27
- Location: Chattanooga, TN
- Conference: Class A - East Region - District 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chattanooga School For The Arts and Sciences at Hixson High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 27
- Location: Hixson, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Sale Creek High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 27
- Location: Sale Creek, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lookout Valley Middle-High School at Oakwood Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 27
- Location: Chickamauga, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
