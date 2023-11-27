Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Davidson County Today - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Hoping to watch today's high school basketball games in Davidson County, Tennessee? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Davidson County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Westmoreland High School at Hunters Lane High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 27
- Location: Nashville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Christ Presbyterian Academy at LEAD Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 27
- Location: Nashville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.