Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cheatham County Today - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Cheatham County, Tennessee, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Cheatham County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pleasant View Christian School at South Haven Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 27
- Location: Springfield, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
