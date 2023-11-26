The Tennessee Titans will play the Carolina Panthers at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, November 26 at 1:00 PM ET. Our computer model projects the Titans will win -- keep scrolling for a full breakdown regarding the spread, over/under and final score.

The Titans are putting up 286 yards per game on offense (27th in NFL), and they rank 22nd on defense with 343.1 yards allowed per game. The Panthers have been outplayed on both sides of the ball this season, ranking fourth-worst in points (16.3 per game) and second-worst in points allowed (27.5 per game).

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Titans (-3.5) Over (36.5) Titans 26, Panthers 15

The Titans have a 64.9% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Tennessee has put together a 4-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

So far this season, three of Tennessee's 10 games have hit the over.

Titans games average 40.4 total points per game this season, 3.9 more than the over/under for this matchup.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 40.0% chance of a victory for the Panthers.

Carolina has covered just twice in 10 matchups with a spread this year.

The Panthers have been an underdog by 3.5 points or more eight times this year, and covered the spread in two of those contests.

In Carolina's 10 contests this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

The average total for Panthers games is 42.9 points, 6.4 more than this game's over/under.

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Tennessee 16.8 21.4 24.5 18.5 11.7 23.3 Carolina 16.3 27.5 13.6 22.8 19 32.2

