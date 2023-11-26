Will Roman Josi Score a Goal Against the Jets on November 26?
Can we anticipate Roman Josi finding the back of the net when the Nashville Predators clash with the Winnipeg Jets at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.
Will Roman Josi score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)
Josi stats and insights
- Josi has scored in three of 19 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has taken one shot in one game versus the Jets this season, but has not scored.
- He has two goals on the power play, and also three assists.
- Josi's shooting percentage is 4.3%, and he averages 3.7 shots per game.
Jets defensive stats
- The Jets have conceded 55 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks eighth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Jets have one shutout, and they average 15.4 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.
Josi recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|22:56
|Away
|W 8-3
|11/22/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|25:34
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/20/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|21:49
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/18/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|25:22
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/14/2023
|Ducks
|1
|1
|0
|27:28
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/11/2023
|Coyotes
|2
|0
|2
|24:29
|Home
|L 7-5
|11/9/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|28:47
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|26:34
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|22:10
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/2/2023
|Kraken
|1
|1
|0
|27:33
|Away
|L 4-2
Predators vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
