The Nashville Predators (9-10) carry a four-game win streak into a home matchup against the Winnipeg Jets (12-5-2), who have won five straight, on Sunday, November 26 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSO.

The Predators' offense has scored 39 goals during their past 10 games, while their defense has allowed 33 goals. They have recorded 42 power-play opportunities during that span, and have scored eight goals (19.0%). They are 5-5-0 in those contests.

To prepare for this matchup, here is who we expect to emerge victorious in Sunday's hockey game.

Predators vs. Jets Predictions for Sunday

Our computer projection model for this game expects a final tally of Jets 4, Predators 3.

Moneyline Pick: Jets (-105)

Jets (-105) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Jets (+1.5)

Predators vs Jets Additional Info

Predators Splits and Trends

The Predators have finished 1-0-1 in overtime games to contribute to an overall record of 9-10.

Nashville is 2-3-0 (four points) in its five games decided by one goal.

In the one game this season the Predators scored only one goal, they lost.

Nashville has lost all six games this season when it scored exactly two goals.

The Predators have scored more than two goals 12 times, and are 9-3-0 in those games (to register 18 points).

In the eight games when Nashville has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it went 4-4-0 to record eight points.

In the 12 games when it outshot its opponent, Nashville is 6-6-0 (12 points).

The Predators have been outshot by opponents in seven games, going 3-4-0 to register six points.

Team Stats Comparison

Predators Rank Predators AVG Jets AVG Jets Rank 13th 3.37 Goals Scored 3.63 7th 18th 3.26 Goals Allowed 2.89 10th 14th 31.5 Shots 31.6 12th 16th 30.1 Shots Allowed 28.1 6th 18th 20% Power Play % 18.46% 21st 29th 73.44% Penalty Kill % 73.77% 27th

Predators vs. Jets Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

