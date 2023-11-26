The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (3-4) will meet the UMKC Kangaroos (2-4) at 11:00 AM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. This matchup is available on FloHoops.

Middle Tennessee vs. UMKC Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, November 26

Sunday, November 26 Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET TV: FloHoops

Middle Tennessee Players to Watch

Elias King: 13.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 1 BLK

13.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 1 BLK Jestin Porter: 10.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Jared Jones: 8.1 PTS, 7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK

8.1 PTS, 7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK Justin Bufford: 9.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.9 BLK

9.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.9 BLK Jacob Johnson: 8.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

UMKC Players to Watch

Middle Tennessee vs. UMKC Stat Comparison

Middle Tennessee Rank Middle Tennessee AVG UMKC AVG UMKC Rank 322nd 65.4 Points Scored 73.8 209th 70th 65 Points Allowed 73.7 240th 243rd 31.9 Rebounds 31.2 265th 68th 11 Off. Rebounds 12.2 31st 306th 5.6 3pt Made 8.3 102nd 357th 8.9 Assists 13.3 181st 264th 13.3 Turnovers 12.8 237th

