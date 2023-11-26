How to Watch the Middle Tennessee vs. SIU-Edwardsville Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 7:56 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (1-5) will attempt to turn around a three-game losing skid when hosting the Middle Tennessee Raiders (4-2) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Sam M. Vadalabene Center. This game is at 2:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Middle Tennessee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Sam M. Vadalabene Center in Edwardsville, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other CUSA Games
Middle Tennessee vs. SIU-Edwardsville Scoring Comparison
- The Raiders put up an average of 67.3 points per game, 14.4 fewer points than the 81.7 the Cougars allow to opponents.
- The Cougars put up 74.5 points per game, 16.3 more points than the 58.2 the Raiders allow.
- When SIU-Edwardsville totals more than 58.2 points, it is 1-5.
- Middle Tennessee has a 4-2 record when giving up fewer than 74.5 points.
- The Cougars shoot 41.5% from the field, 6.6% higher than the Raiders concede defensively.
- The Raiders' 40.9 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Cougars have given up.
Middle Tennessee Leaders
- Anastasiia Boldyreva: 16.7 PTS, 8.3 REB, 3.3 BLK, 50.6 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)
- Savannah Wheeler: 13.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.3 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)
- Courtney Whitson: 11.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.1 FG%, 43.6 3PT% (17-for-39)
- Jalynn Gregory: 11.5 PTS, 1.8 STL, 21.4 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (12-for-52)
- Ta'Mia Scott: 10.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 51.0 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (3-for-15)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Middle Tennessee Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|Michigan
|L 63-49
|Imperial Arena
|11/19/2023
|DePaul
|W 71-69
|Imperial Arena
|11/20/2023
|Memphis
|W 64-57
|Imperial Arena
|11/26/2023
|@ SIU-Edwardsville
|-
|Sam M. Vadalabene Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Houston
|-
|Fertitta Center
|12/3/2023
|@ Belmont
|-
|Curb Event Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.