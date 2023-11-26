The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (1-5) will attempt to turn around a three-game losing skid when hosting the Middle Tennessee Raiders (4-2) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Sam M. Vadalabene Center. This game is at 2:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!

Middle Tennessee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Sam M. Vadalabene Center in Edwardsville, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other CUSA Games

Middle Tennessee vs. SIU-Edwardsville Scoring Comparison

  • The Raiders put up an average of 67.3 points per game, 14.4 fewer points than the 81.7 the Cougars allow to opponents.
  • The Cougars put up 74.5 points per game, 16.3 more points than the 58.2 the Raiders allow.
  • When SIU-Edwardsville totals more than 58.2 points, it is 1-5.
  • Middle Tennessee has a 4-2 record when giving up fewer than 74.5 points.
  • The Cougars shoot 41.5% from the field, 6.6% higher than the Raiders concede defensively.
  • The Raiders' 40.9 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Cougars have given up.

Middle Tennessee Leaders

  • Anastasiia Boldyreva: 16.7 PTS, 8.3 REB, 3.3 BLK, 50.6 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)
  • Savannah Wheeler: 13.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.3 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)
  • Courtney Whitson: 11.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.1 FG%, 43.6 3PT% (17-for-39)
  • Jalynn Gregory: 11.5 PTS, 1.8 STL, 21.4 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (12-for-52)
  • Ta'Mia Scott: 10.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 51.0 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (3-for-15)

Middle Tennessee Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/18/2023 Michigan L 63-49 Imperial Arena
11/19/2023 DePaul W 71-69 Imperial Arena
11/20/2023 Memphis W 64-57 Imperial Arena
11/26/2023 @ SIU-Edwardsville - Sam M. Vadalabene Center
11/29/2023 @ Houston - Fertitta Center
12/3/2023 @ Belmont - Curb Event Center

