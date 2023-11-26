The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (1-5) will attempt to turn around a three-game losing skid when hosting the Middle Tennessee Raiders (4-2) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Sam M. Vadalabene Center. This game is at 2:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Middle Tennessee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Sam M. Vadalabene Center in Edwardsville, Illinois

Sam M. Vadalabene Center in Edwardsville, Illinois TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other CUSA Games

Middle Tennessee vs. SIU-Edwardsville Scoring Comparison

The Raiders put up an average of 67.3 points per game, 14.4 fewer points than the 81.7 the Cougars allow to opponents.

The Cougars put up 74.5 points per game, 16.3 more points than the 58.2 the Raiders allow.

When SIU-Edwardsville totals more than 58.2 points, it is 1-5.

Middle Tennessee has a 4-2 record when giving up fewer than 74.5 points.

The Cougars shoot 41.5% from the field, 6.6% higher than the Raiders concede defensively.

The Raiders' 40.9 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Cougars have given up.

Middle Tennessee Leaders

Anastasiia Boldyreva: 16.7 PTS, 8.3 REB, 3.3 BLK, 50.6 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

16.7 PTS, 8.3 REB, 3.3 BLK, 50.6 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8) Savannah Wheeler: 13.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.3 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)

13.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.3 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14) Courtney Whitson: 11.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.1 FG%, 43.6 3PT% (17-for-39)

11.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.1 FG%, 43.6 3PT% (17-for-39) Jalynn Gregory: 11.5 PTS, 1.8 STL, 21.4 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (12-for-52)

11.5 PTS, 1.8 STL, 21.4 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (12-for-52) Ta'Mia Scott: 10.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 51.0 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (3-for-15)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Middle Tennessee Schedule