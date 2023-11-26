Sunday's contest between the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (3-4) and the UMKC Kangaroos (2-4) at Baha Mar Convention Center has a projected final score of 73-68 based on our computer prediction, with Middle Tennessee securing the victory. Game time is at 11:00 AM on November 26.

The matchup has no line set.

Middle Tennessee vs. UMKC Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Nassau, Bahamas

Nassau, Bahamas Venue: Baha Mar Convention Center

Middle Tennessee vs. UMKC Score Prediction

Prediction: Middle Tennessee 73, UMKC 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Middle Tennessee vs. UMKC

Computer Predicted Spread: Middle Tennessee (-5.3)

Middle Tennessee (-5.3) Computer Predicted Total: 141.2

Middle Tennessee has a 2-4-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to UMKC, who is 0-3-0 ATS. The Blue Raiders have hit the over in one game, while Kangaroos games have gone over two times.

Middle Tennessee Performance Insights

The Blue Raiders have a +3 scoring differential, putting up 65.4 points per game (322nd in college basketball) and giving up 65.0 (70th in college basketball).

The 31.9 rebounds per game Middle Tennessee averages rank 243rd in college basketball, and are 2.5 more than the 29.4 its opponents grab per contest.

Middle Tennessee connects on 5.6 three-pointers per game (306th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 4.6. It shoots 26.9% from deep while its opponents hit 27.6% from long range.

The Blue Raiders rank 299th in college basketball with 86.2 points scored per 100 possessions, and 121st in college basketball defensively with 85.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Middle Tennessee loses the turnover battle by 1.2 per game, committing 13.3 (264th in college basketball) while its opponents average 12.1.

