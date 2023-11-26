The Wofford Terriers (2-4) aim to end a four-game losing streak when hosting the Lipscomb Bisons (4-3) at 1:30 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Lipscomb vs. Wofford matchup.

Lipscomb vs. Wofford Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium in Spartanburg, South Carolina

Lipscomb vs. Wofford Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Lipscomb vs. Wofford Betting Trends

Lipscomb is 4-1-0 ATS this season.

A total of four out of the Bisons' five games this season have hit the over.

Wofford has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

In the Terriers' five chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

