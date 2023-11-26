Can we count on Juuso Parssinen scoring a goal when the Nashville Predators match up against the Winnipeg Jets at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Juuso Parssinen score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Parssinen stats and insights

In three of 18 games this season, Parssinen has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game versus the Jets this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.

Parssinen averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.5%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Jets defensive stats

On defense, the Jets have been one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 55 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks eighth.

So far this season, the Jets have one shutout, and they average 15.4 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Parssinen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Blues 0 0 0 13:01 Away W 8-3 11/22/2023 Flames 1 1 0 15:56 Home W 4-2 11/20/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 15:24 Home W 4-3 11/18/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 17:20 Home W 4-2 11/14/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 16:19 Home L 3-2 11/11/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 11:47 Home L 7-5 11/7/2023 Flames 0 0 0 12:35 Away L 4-2 11/4/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 12:51 Away W 5-2 11/2/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 17:04 Away L 4-2 10/31/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 11:54 Away L 5-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Predators vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.