Sportsbooks have set player props for Anthony Edwards, Desmond Bane and others when the Minnesota Timberwolves visit the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.

Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Time: 6:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSN

BSSE and BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Venue: FedExForum

NBA Props Today: Memphis Grizzlies

Desmond Bane Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: -128) 5.5 (Over: +126) 2.5 (Over: -164)

The 22.5-point over/under for Bane on Sunday is 1.8 lower than his scoring average.

His rebounding average -- 4.5 -- equals his over/under on Sunday.

Bane's assist average -- 5.1 -- is 0.4 lower than Sunday's over/under (5.5).

Bane averages 3.3 made three-pointers, 0.8 more than his over/under on Sunday.

Jaren Jackson Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 19.5 (Over: -111) 6.5 (Over: +108) 1.5 (Over: -114)

Sunday's points prop bet for Jaren Jackson Jr. has been set at 19.5 points. That is equal to his season scoring average.

He has averaged 0.2 fewer rebounds per game (6.3) than his prop bet total in Sunday's game (6.5).

Jackson's 1.5 made three-pointers per game is equal to his over/under on Sunday.

NBA Props Today: Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -108) 5.5 (Over: +106) 4.5 (Over: -143) 2.5 (Over: -161)

Sunday's over/under for Edwards is 26.5 points. That's 0.2 fewer than his season average of 26.7.

His per-game rebound average of six is 0.5 more than his prop bet over/under in Sunday's game (5.5).

Edwards has averaged 5.1 assists per game this year, 0.6 more than his prop bet for Sunday (4.5).

Edwards' 2.6 made three-pointers per game is 0.1 more than his over/under in Sunday's game (2.5).

Karl-Anthony Towns Props

PTS REB 3PM 19.5 (Over: -111) 6.5 (Over: +108) 1.5 (Over: -114)

The 23.5-point over/under for Karl-Anthony Towns on Sunday is 1.5 higher than his scoring average on the season (22).

He has grabbed nine rebounds per game, 0.5 higher than his prop bet on Sunday.

Towns' assists average -- three -- is 0.5 lower than Sunday's prop bet.

He has connected on 2.1 three-pointers per game, 0.4 fewer than his over/under on Sunday.

