The Chattanooga Mocs (4-1) square off against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (1-4) as double-digit, 12.5-point favorites on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under set at 149.5 points.

Chattanooga vs. Southeast Missouri State Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Chattanooga, Tennessee

Chattanooga, Tennessee Venue: McKenzie Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Chattanooga -12.5 149.5

Chattanooga Betting Records & Stats

In two games this season, Chattanooga and its opponents have combined to total more than 149.5 points.

Chattanooga has an average total of 142.8 in its outings this year, 6.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Mocs are 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Chattanooga has been favored three times and won two of those games.

The Mocs have played as a favorite of -1000 or more once this season and won that game.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 90.9% chance of a victory for Chattanooga.

Chattanooga vs. Southeast Missouri State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 149.5 % of Games Over 149.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Chattanooga 2 50% 77.4 142.2 65.4 148.6 146.8 Southeast Missouri State 2 40% 64.8 142.2 83.2 148.6 148.3

Additional Chattanooga Insights & Trends

The Mocs average 77.4 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than the 83.2 the Redhawks give up.

Chattanooga vs. Southeast Missouri State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Chattanooga 2-2-0 0-1 2-2-0 Southeast Missouri State 0-5-0 0-2 2-3-0

Chattanooga vs. Southeast Missouri State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Chattanooga Southeast Missouri State 9-7 Home Record 9-4 6-9 Away Record 5-11 5-7-0 Home ATS Record 6-4-0 6-7-0 Away ATS Record 7-7-0 80.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.9 72.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 76.0 5-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-3-0 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

