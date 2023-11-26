Chattanooga vs. Southeast Missouri State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 26
The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (1-4) face the Chattanooga Mocs (4-1) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at McKenzie Arena. It tips at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Chattanooga vs. Southeast Missouri State matchup in this article.
Chattanooga vs. Southeast Missouri State Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Chattanooga vs. Southeast Missouri State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Chattanooga Moneyline
|Southeast Missouri State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Chattanooga (-12.5)
|149.5
|-1000
|+650
|FanDuel
|Chattanooga (-12.5)
|149.5
|-1300
|+730
Chattanooga vs. Southeast Missouri State Betting Trends
- Chattanooga has won two games against the spread this season.
- Mocs games have hit the over twice this season.
- Southeast Missouri State has not won against the spread this season in five chances.
- So far this season, two of the Redhawks games have gone over the point total.
Chattanooga Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +2000
- Chattanooga is seventh-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+2000), much higher than its computer rankings (134th).
- Chattanooga's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 4.8%.
