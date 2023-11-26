The Chattanooga Mocs (4-1) play the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (1-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Chattanooga vs. Southeast Missouri State Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

Chattanooga Stats Insights

This season, the Mocs have a 45.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.1% lower than the 49.7% of shots the Redhawks' opponents have made.

The Redhawks are the 246th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Mocs sit at 19th.

The 77.4 points per game the Mocs put up are 5.8 fewer points than the Redhawks give up (83.2).

Chattanooga Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Chattanooga performed better at home last season, posting 80.8 points per game, compared to 72 per game in away games.

Defensively the Mocs were better in home games last season, ceding 70.6 points per game, compared to 72.7 in road games.

Chattanooga drained 11.6 threes per game, which was 0.3 more than it averaged when playing on the road (11.3). When it came to three-point percentage, it shot 36.7% at home and 38.1% in away games.

Chattanooga Upcoming Schedule