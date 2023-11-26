The Memphis Grizzlies, Bismack Biyombo included, square off versus the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.

In his previous game, a 110-89 loss against the Suns, Biyombo tallied six points.

With prop bets available for Biyombo, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Bismack Biyombo Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 6.5 8.0 Rebounds 7.5 8.4 Assists -- 2.0 PRA -- 18.4 PR -- 16.4



Bismack Biyombo Insights vs. the Timberwolves

Biyombo is responsible for taking 3.7% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 5.7 per game.

The Grizzlies rank 23rd in possessions per game with 103.5. His opponents, the Timberwolves, have one of the slowest tempos with 101.9 possessions per contest.

The Timberwolves give up 107 points per game, fourth-ranked in the NBA.

The Timberwolves concede 42.9 rebounds per contest, ranking 10th in the NBA.

The Timberwolves give up 24.4 assists per game, fifth-ranked in the NBA.

Bismack Biyombo vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/29/2023 19 6 8 0 0 3 1 1/13/2023 6 0 2 1 0 0 1 11/9/2022 3 0 0 0 0 1 1 11/1/2022 30 8 4 1 0 4 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.