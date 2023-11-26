Sunday's contest that pits the Belmont Bruins (3-3) versus the Lafayette Leopards (1-5) at Palestra has a projected final score of 79-72 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Belmont. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on November 26.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Belmont vs. Lafayette Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Palestra

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Belmont vs. Lafayette Score Prediction

Prediction: Belmont 79, Lafayette 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Belmont vs. Lafayette

Computer Predicted Spread: Belmont (-7.3)

Belmont (-7.3) Computer Predicted Total: 150.9

Lafayette's record against the spread this season is 2-2-0, while Belmont's is 1-3-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Leopards are 1-3-0 and the Bruins are 3-1-0.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Belmont Performance Insights

The Bruins have been outscored by 3.9 points per game (posting 82.3 points per game, 63rd in college basketball, while giving up 86.2 per outing, 356th in college basketball) and have a -23 scoring differential.

Belmont averages 30.5 rebounds per game (288th in college basketball) while conceding 37.5 per contest to opponents. It is outrebounded by 7.0 boards per game.

Belmont makes 8.8 three-pointers per game (73rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.8. It shoots 35.6% from deep, and its opponents shoot 34.1%.

Belmont and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Bruins commit 12.2 per game (189th in college basketball) and force 12.2 (191st in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.