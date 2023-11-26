The Lafayette Leopards (1-5) play the Belmont Bruins (3-3) at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Belmont vs. Lafayette Game Info

  • When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Palestra in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Belmont Stats Insights

  • The Bruins are shooting 49.5% from the field, 7.2% higher than the 42.3% the Leopards' opponents have shot this season.
  • Belmont is 3-2 when it shoots higher than 42.3% from the field.
  • The Bruins are the 288th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Leopards sit at 278th.
  • The Bruins' 82.3 points per game are 13.1 more points than the 69.2 the Leopards give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 69.2 points, Belmont is 3-2.

Belmont Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Belmont scored 79.2 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 71.7.
  • In 2022-23, the Bruins allowed 4.3 fewer points per game at home (68.6) than on the road (72.9).
  • At home, Belmont made 10.6 trifectas per game last season, 2.0 more than it averaged away (8.6). Belmont's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (40.2%) than on the road (36.3%).

Belmont Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 @ Arizona L 100-68 McKale Center
11/24/2023 Monmouth L 93-84 Palestra
11/25/2023 @ Pennsylvania W 84-79 Palestra
11/26/2023 Lafayette - Palestra
11/29/2023 @ Northern Iowa - McLeod Center
12/2/2023 Valparaiso - Curb Event Center

