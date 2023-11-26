The Appalachian State Mountaineers (1-1) meet the Austin Peay Governors (1-1) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Austin Peay vs. Appalachian State Game Information

Austin Peay Top Players (2022-23)

Elijah Hutchins-Everett: 11.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

11.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Sean Durugordon: 12.4 PTS, 6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.4 PTS, 6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Cameron Copeland: 9.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Carlos Paez: 7.8 PTS, 2 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

7.8 PTS, 2 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK Guy Fauntleroy: 6.2 PTS, 1.5 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK

Appalachian State Top Players (2022-23)

Donovan Gregory: 12.5 PTS, 4 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.5 PTS, 4 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK CJ Huntley: 9.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

9.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK Justin Abson: 6.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.1 BLK

6.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.1 BLK Terence Harcum: 11.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Xavion Brown: 4.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

Austin Peay vs. Appalachian State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Appalachian State Rank Appalachian State AVG Austin Peay AVG Austin Peay Rank 205th 70.3 Points Scored 66.7 308th 37th 64.6 Points Allowed 72.3 245th 117th 32.6 Rebounds 28.5 328th 246th 7.8 Off. Rebounds 8.4 195th 149th 7.6 3pt Made 7.2 200th 179th 13 Assists 12.5 221st 36th 10.3 Turnovers 10.8 72nd

