The Appalachian State Mountaineers (3-2) take on the Austin Peay Governors (3-3) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023 on ESPN+.

Austin Peay vs. Appalachian State Game Info

  • When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: George M. Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Austin Peay Stats Insights

  • The Governors are shooting 41.6% from the field, 4.2% higher than the 37.4% the Mountaineers' opponents have shot this season.
  • Austin Peay is 3-2 when it shoots better than 37.4% from the field.
  • The Mountaineers are the rebounding team in the country, the Governors rank 85th.
  • The Governors' 68.3 points per game are only 1.5 more points than the 66.8 the Mountaineers allow.
  • Austin Peay is 3-0 when it scores more than 66.8 points.

Austin Peay Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Austin Peay scored 71.7 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 60.9.
  • In 2022-23, the Governors allowed 11.4 fewer points per game at home (67.0) than on the road (78.4).
  • At home, Austin Peay knocked down 8.3 3-pointers per game last season, 2.2 more than it averaged on the road (6.1). Austin Peay's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.1%) than away (28.1%).

Austin Peay Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 @ UTEP L 71-63 Don Haskins Center
11/20/2023 Tarleton State L 66-59 JSerra Pavilion
11/22/2023 Sacramento State W 74-71 JSerra Pavilion
11/26/2023 @ Appalachian State - George M. Holmes Convocation Center
11/29/2023 Morehead State - F&M Bank Arena
12/2/2023 @ Tennessee State - Gentry Complex

