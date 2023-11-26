The Appalachian State Mountaineers (3-2) take on the Austin Peay Governors (3-3) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023 on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Austin Peay vs. Appalachian State Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: George M. Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, North Carolina

George M. Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Austin Peay Stats Insights

The Governors are shooting 41.6% from the field, 4.2% higher than the 37.4% the Mountaineers' opponents have shot this season.

Austin Peay is 3-2 when it shoots better than 37.4% from the field.

The Mountaineers are the rebounding team in the country, the Governors rank 85th.

The Governors' 68.3 points per game are only 1.5 more points than the 66.8 the Mountaineers allow.

Austin Peay is 3-0 when it scores more than 66.8 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Austin Peay Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Austin Peay scored 71.7 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 60.9.

In 2022-23, the Governors allowed 11.4 fewer points per game at home (67.0) than on the road (78.4).

At home, Austin Peay knocked down 8.3 3-pointers per game last season, 2.2 more than it averaged on the road (6.1). Austin Peay's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.1%) than away (28.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Austin Peay Upcoming Schedule