Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wilson County Today - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 12:34 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Wilson County, Tennessee today, and information on how to stream these games is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Wilson County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wilson Central High School at Upperman High School
- Game Time: 11:00 AM CT on November 25
- Location: Baxter, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.