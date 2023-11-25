Week 13 NEC Scores & Results
The Week 13 college football slate included one game with NEC teams involved. Keep reading to see results and key players from that game.
Week 13 NEC Results
Youngstown State 40 Duquesne 7
Youngstown State Leaders
- Passing: Mitch Davidson (18-for-27, 316 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Tyshon King (19 ATT, 101 YDS)
- Receiving: Bryce Oliver (9 TAR, 8 REC, 181 YDS, 1 TD)
Duquesne Leaders
- Passing: Matt Robinson (6-for-10, 41 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Taj Butts (7 ATT, 44 YDS)
- Receiving: Butts (3 TAR, 3 REC, 41 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Youngstown State
|Duquesne
|532
|Total Yards
|148
|322
|Passing Yards
|74
|210
|Rushing Yards
|74
|0
|Turnovers
|1
Next Week's NEC Games
