The No. 25 Tennessee Volunteers (7-4) are 27-point favorites when they host the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-9) in an SEC matchup on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Neyland Stadium. A total of 56.5 points has been set for this matchup.

Tennessee is putting up 438.6 yards per game on offense, which ranks 28th in the FBS. On defense, the Volunteers rank 45th, surrendering 352.5 yards per game. Vanderbilt has been struggling on defense, ranking eighth-worst with 35.1 points allowed per game. It has been better offensively, generating 22.7 points per contest (98th-ranked).

Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Neyland Stadium

Neyland Stadium TV Channel: SEC Network

Tennessee vs Vanderbilt Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Tennessee -27 -110 -110 56.5 -110 -110 -5000 +1400

Vanderbilt Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Commodores are gaining 243 yards per game (-116-worst in college football) and conceding 447.3 (13th-worst), placing them among the poorest squads in both categories.

In their past three games, the Commodores are scoring 9.3 points per game (-124-worst in college football), and allowing 37 per game (-91-worst).

Vanderbilt is -118-worst in the nation in passing yards per game during its past three games (110), and -78-worst in passing yards conceded (266.3).

In their past three games, the Commodores have rushed for 133 yards per game (-29-worst in college football), and conceded 181 on the ground (-52-worst).

The Commodores have not covered the spread and are 1-2 overall over their last three games.

None of Vanderbilt's past three games has gone over the total.

Vanderbilt Betting Records & Stats

Vanderbilt has covered the spread just once in 11 games this season.

The Commodores have covered the spread when playing as at least 27-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.

Vanderbilt has gone over in seven of their 11 games with a set total (63.6%).

This season, Vanderbilt has been listed as the underdog in eight games and failed to win any of those contests.

Vanderbilt has a record of in games where bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +1400 on the moneyline.

Vanderbilt Stats Leaders

AJ Swann has thrown for 1,251 yards (113.7 yards per game) while completing 53.2% of his passes and collecting 11 touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season.

Sedrick Alexander has rushed 85 times for 324 yards, with four touchdowns.

Patrick Smith has racked up 300 yards on 70 carries with two touchdowns.

Will Sheppard's 640 receiving yards (58.2 yards per game) lead the team. He has 45 catches on 85 targets with eight touchdowns.

London Humphreys has collected 413 receiving yards (37.5 yards per game) and four touchdowns on 19 receptions.

Jayden McGowan has racked up 383 reciving yards (34.8 ypg) this season.

Nate Clifton has 5.5 sacks to lead the team, and also has seven TFL, 28 tackles, and one interception.

Langston Patterson is the team's top-tackler this year. He's totaled 46 tackles, three TFL, one sack, and one interception.

CJ Taylor leads the team with two interceptions, while also collecting 44 tackles, eight TFL, three sacks, and two passes defended.

