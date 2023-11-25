The No. 25 Tennessee Volunteers (7-4) and the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-9) will meet in a matchup of SEC teams on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Neyland Stadium. The Commodores will need to play a near perfect game to pull off an upset, oddsmakers have them as 26.5-point underdogs. An over/under of 56.5 points has been set for the contest.

Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Neyland Stadium

Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Week 13 Odds

Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee Betting Trends

Vanderbilt has a record of just 1-10-0 against the spread this year.

The Commodores have been an underdog by 26.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Tennessee has put together a 6-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Volunteers have covered the spread when playing as at least 26.5-point favorites in two of two games this season.

