Saturday's contest at South Point Arena has the Vanderbilt Commodores (6-0) taking on the Northern Iowa Panthers (1-3) at 4:30 PM ET on November 25. Our computer prediction projects a 74-65 win for Vanderbilt.

The Commodores enter this contest on the heels of a 68-53 win against Iowa State on Friday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Vanderbilt vs. Northern Iowa Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: South Point Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Vanderbilt vs. Northern Iowa Score Prediction

Prediction: Vanderbilt 74, Northern Iowa 65

Other SEC Predictions

Vanderbilt Schedule Analysis

On November 12, the Commodores claimed their signature win of the season, a 73-70 victory over the Fairfield Stags, who are a top 50 team (No. 36), according to our computer rankings.

Vanderbilt has the most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (two).

Against Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), the Panthers are 0-0 (.000%) -- tied for the 164th-most defeats.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Vanderbilt 2023-24 Best Wins

73-70 at home over Fairfield (No. 36) on November 12

68-53 over Iowa State (No. 89) on November 24

77-74 at home over Western Kentucky (No. 114) on November 15

70-68 on the road over UT Martin (No. 230) on November 9

98-51 at home over Kennesaw State (No. 325) on November 6

Vanderbilt Leaders

Jordyn Cambridge: 12.5 PTS, 8.3 REB, 5.3 AST, 4.0 STL, 38.2 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)

12.5 PTS, 8.3 REB, 5.3 AST, 4.0 STL, 38.2 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18) Sacha Washington: 16.7 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2.2 STL, 1.3 BLK, 61.7 FG%

16.7 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2.2 STL, 1.3 BLK, 61.7 FG% Iyana Moore: 13.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.2 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (10-for-33)

13.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.2 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (10-for-33) Jordyn Oliver: 6.0 PTS, 56.7 FG%

6.0 PTS, 56.7 FG% Aga Makurat: 8.2 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (12-for-26)

Vanderbilt Performance Insights

The Commodores are outscoring opponents by 19.3 points per game, with a +116 scoring differential overall. They put up 79.0 points per game (49th in college basketball) and allow 59.7 per outing (112th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.