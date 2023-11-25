UT Martin vs. Chicago State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 25
The Chicago State Cougars (2-5) are 3.5-point underdogs against the UT Martin Skyhawks (4-2) at Jones Convocation Center on Saturday, November 25, 2023. The game begins at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 149.5.
UT Martin vs. Chicago State Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Jones Convocation Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|UT Martin
|-3.5
|149.5
UT Martin Betting Records & Stats
- UT Martin and its opponents have gone over 149.5 combined points in three of four games this season.
- UT Martin's contests this year have an average point total of 166.3, 16.8 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Skyhawks are 1-3-0 against the spread this season.
- UT Martin has split the two games it has played as a favorite this season.
- The Skyhawks have played as a favorite of -165 or more once this season and lost that game.
- The implied probability of a win from UT Martin, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.
UT Martin vs. Chicago State Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 149.5
|% of Games Over 149.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|UT Martin
|3
|75%
|84.7
|150.4
|81.7
|154.4
|152.5
|Chicago State
|2
|33.3%
|65.7
|150.4
|72.7
|154.4
|142
Additional UT Martin Insights & Trends
- The Skyhawks average 12 more points per game (84.7) than the Cougars give up (72.7).
- When UT Martin scores more than 72.7 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
UT Martin vs. Chicago State Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|UT Martin
|1-3-0
|0-1
|2-2-0
|Chicago State
|3-3-0
|2-1
|3-3-0
UT Martin vs. Chicago State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|UT Martin
|Chicago State
|14-2
|Home Record
|8-0
|4-11
|Away Record
|3-20
|6-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-0-0
|4-10-0
|Away ATS Record
|9-10-0
|88.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|86.6
|73.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|64.7
|8-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|1-3-0
|8-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|10-9-0
