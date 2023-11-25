The UT Martin Skyhawks (4-2) face the Chicago State Cougars (2-5) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UT Martin vs. Chicago State matchup.

UT Martin vs. Chicago State Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Jones Convocation Center in Chicago, Illinois

Jones Convocation Center in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UT Martin vs. Chicago State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UT Martin Moneyline Chicago State Moneyline BetMGM UT Martin (-2.5) 148.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel UT Martin (-3.5) 148.5 -176 +142 Bet on this game at FanDuel

UT Martin vs. Chicago State Betting Trends

UT Martin has won one game against the spread this season.

So far this season, two of the Skyhawks games have gone over the point total.

Chicago State has won three games against the spread this year, while failing to cover three times.

In the Cougars' six chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

