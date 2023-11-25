The Chicago State Cougars (2-5) take on the UT Martin Skyhawks (4-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

UT Martin vs. Chicago State Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UT Martin Stats Insights

The Skyhawks have shot at a 44.2% clip from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points fewer than the 47.5% shooting opponents of the Cougars have averaged.

UT Martin is 3-0 when it shoots better than 47.5% from the field.

The Skyhawks are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cougars sit at 243rd.

The Skyhawks' 84.7 points per game are 12 more points than the 72.7 the Cougars give up.

When it scores more than 72.7 points, UT Martin is 4-0.

UT Martin Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, UT Martin put up 88.4 points per game last season, 15.1 more than it averaged away (73.3).

At home, the Skyhawks gave up 72.8 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than they allowed on the road (78.1).

Beyond the arc, UT Martin made fewer triples on the road (7.1 per game) than at home (8.4) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (32.7%) than at home (33.8%) too.

UT Martin Upcoming Schedule