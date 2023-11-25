SEC opponents square off when the No. 25 Tennessee Volunteers (7-4) host the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-9) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Neyland Stadium. Tennessee is favored by 27 points. The point total is 56.5.

Tennessee is compiling 438.6 yards per game on offense, which ranks 28th in the FBS. On the other side of the ball, the Volunteers rank 45th, giving up 352.5 yards per contest. Vanderbilt has lots of room to improve, as it ranks 23rd-worst in total yards per game (319.7) and 11th-worst in total yards allowed per game (440.2).

Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Tennessee vs Vanderbilt Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Tennessee -27 -110 -110 56.5 -110 -110 -5000 +1400

Tennessee Recent Performance

With 425.7 yards of total offense per game (-26-worst) and 419.3 yards allowed per game on defense (24th-worst) over the last three tilts, the Volunteers have been playing poorly on both sides of the ball of late.

With 25.3 points per game on offense (-6-worst) and 25.7 points per game allowed on defense (third-worst) over the last three contests, the Volunteers have been struggling on both sides of the ball lately.

Despite sporting the 59th-ranked pass offense over the last three contests (263 passing yards per game), Tennessee ranks -87-worst in pass defense over that stretch (270.7 passing yards allowed per game).

Despite sporting the 101st-ranked run offense over the last three contests (162.7 rushing yards per game), the Volunteers rank ninth-worst in run defense over that stretch (148.7 rushing yards surrendered per game).

The Volunteers have one win against the spread and are 1-2 overall in their last three games.

In Tennessee's past three contests, it has gone over the total once.

Week 13 SEC Betting Trends

Tennessee Betting Records & Stats

Tennessee has posted a 6-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Volunteers have covered the spread when playing as at least 27-point favorites in two of two opportunities this season.

Tennessee has gone over in five of its 10 games with a set total (50%).

Tennessee has been the moneyline favorite eight total times this season. They've finished 6-2 in those games.

Tennessee has played as a moneyline favorite of -5000 or shorter in just two games this season, and it won both.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Volunteers a 98.0% chance to win.

Tennessee Stats Leaders

Joe Milton has thrown for 2,431 yards (221 ypg) to lead Tennessee, completing 64.6% of his passes and collecting 16 touchdown passes compared to five interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 288 rushing yards on 73 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Jaylen Wright has 938 rushing yards on 126 carries with four touchdowns.

This season, Jabari Small has carried the ball 91 times for 445 yards (40.5 per game) and two touchdowns.

Squirrel White's team-leading 655 yards as a receiver have come on 55 receptions (out of 82 targets) with two touchdowns.

Ramel Keyton has hauled in 28 receptions totaling 469 yards, finding the end zone four times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Dont'e Thornton's 13 catches are good enough for 224 yards and one touchdown.

James Pearce Jr. has eight sacks to lead the team, and also has eight TFL and 20 tackles.

Tennessee's leading tackler, Elijah Herring, has 64 tackles and one TFL this year.

Kamal Hadden has a team-leading three interceptions to go along with 18 tackles and three passes defended.

