How to Watch the Tennessee vs. Oklahoma Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 6:55 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Oklahoma Sooners (5-1) look to extend a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Tennessee Volunteers (3-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET.
Tennessee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida
- TV: WSN
Tennessee vs. Oklahoma Scoring Comparison
- The Volunteers put up 18 more points per game (85) than the Sooners allow their opponents to score (67).
- Tennessee is 3-1 when it scores more than 67 points.
- Oklahoma's record is 5-1 when it allows fewer than 85 points.
- The 85.3 points per game the Sooners average are 10.5 more points than the Volunteers give up (74.8).
- When Oklahoma totals more than 74.8 points, it is 5-0.
- Tennessee is 3-1 when giving up fewer than 85.3 points.
- This season the Sooners are shooting 47% from the field, 7.1% higher than the Volunteers concede.
- The Volunteers' 44.6 shooting percentage from the field is 8.9 higher than the Sooners have conceded.
Tennessee Leaders
- Sara Puckett: 15 PTS, 52.8 FG%, 47.4 3PT% (9-for-19)
- Jewel Spear: 13 PTS, 42.6 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (10-for-26)
- Jillian Hollingshead: 9.2 PTS, 7.4 REB, 51.5 FG%
- Karoline Striplin: 11.2 PTS, 56.8 FG%, 50 3PT% (4-for-8)
- Rickea Jackson: 22 PTS, 12 REB, 47.2 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)
Tennessee Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/13/2023
|Memphis
|W 84-74
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|11/19/2023
|Troy
|W 100-73
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|11/23/2023
|Indiana
|L 71-57
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/25/2023
|Oklahoma
|-
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/29/2023
|Notre Dame
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/3/2023
|Ohio State
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
