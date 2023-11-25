SEC foes will do battle when the No. 25 Tennessee Volunteers (7-4) face the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-9) at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee. In the piece below, we have best bets and tips to help you make informed bets.

When and Where is Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt?

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Neyland Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Tennessee 40, Vanderbilt 15

Tennessee 40, Vanderbilt 15 Tennessee is 6-2 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 75% of those games).

The Volunteers have played as a moneyline favorite of -5000 or shorter in just two games this season, and they won both.

This season, Vanderbilt has been listed as the underdog in eight games and failed to win any of those contests.

The Commodores have a record of in games where sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +1400 on the moneyline.

The Volunteers have an implied moneyline win probability of 98.0% in this matchup.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Vanderbilt (+27)



Vanderbilt (+27) Against the spread, Tennessee is 6-4-0 this season.

The Volunteers have been favored by 27 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.

Entering play this week, Vanderbilt has one victory against the spread this season.

The Commodores covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 27 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (57.5)



Under (57.5) Five of Tennessee's games this season have gone over Saturday's over/under of 57.5 points.

There have been five Vanderbilt games that have ended with a combined score over 57.5 points this season.

Together, the two teams combine for 52.7 points per game, 4.8 points fewer than the point total of 57.5 for this game.

Splits Tables

Tennessee

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 55.8 57.3 53.5 Implied Total AVG 34.5 38 29.3 ATS Record 6-4-0 5-1-0 1-3-0 Over/Under Record 5-5-0 3-3-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-2 5-0 1-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-1 0-1

Vanderbilt

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 54.6 52.9 56.6 Implied Total AVG 36.2 36.8 35.4 ATS Record 1-10-0 1-5-0 0-5-0 Over/Under Record 7-3-1 5-1-0 2-2-1 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-8 0-4 0-4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.