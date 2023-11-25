Saturday's game at Ocean Center has the Stetson Hatters (1-5) matching up with the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (0-4) at 3:30 PM ET (on November 25). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 63-61 victory for Stetson, so expect a tight matchup.

The Golden Eagles head into this game following a 66-65 loss to Missouri on Friday.

Tennessee Tech vs. Stetson Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida

Tennessee Tech vs. Stetson Score Prediction

Prediction: Stetson 63, Tennessee Tech 61

Tennessee Tech Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Golden Eagles' +187 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 5.6 points per game) was a result of putting up 68.7 points per game (108th in college basketball) while allowing 63.1 per contest (139th in college basketball).

Offensively, Tennessee Tech averaged 71.3 points per game last season in conference tilts. As a comparison, its season average (68.7 points per game) was 2.6 PPG lower.

The Golden Eagles averaged 74 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 63.8 points per game away from home, a difference of 10.2 points per contest.

In 2022-23, Tennessee Tech gave up 61 points per game in home games. In away games, it allowed 65.9.

