The SE Louisiana Lions (1-4) face the Tennessee State Tigers (4-2) at 11:00 AM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023 airing on FloHoops.

Tennessee State vs. SE Louisiana Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET TV: FloHoops

Tennessee State Players to Watch

Roger McFarlane: 14.8 PTS, 6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK

14.8 PTS, 6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK Alec Woodard: 9.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK

9.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK Nick Caldwell: 9.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

9.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK Brody Rowbury: 8.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

8.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK Roscoe Eastmond: 7 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

SE Louisiana Players to Watch

Tennessee State vs. SE Louisiana Stat Comparison

SE Louisiana Rank SE Louisiana AVG Tennessee State AVG Tennessee State Rank 290th 67.8 Points Scored 74.5 192nd 318th 79 Points Allowed 67.7 128th 298th 30 Rebounds 32.7 212th 243rd 8.4 Off. Rebounds 8.7 222nd 294th 5.8 3pt Made 7 211th 206th 12.8 Assists 12.8 206th 243rd 13 Turnovers 12.5 212th

