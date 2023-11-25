Tennessee State vs. SE Louisiana November 25 Tickets & Start Time
The SE Louisiana Lions (1-4) face the Tennessee State Tigers (4-2) at 11:00 AM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023 airing on FloHoops.
Tennessee State vs. SE Louisiana Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
- TV: FloHoops
Tennessee State Players to Watch
- Roger McFarlane: 14.8 PTS, 6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
- Alec Woodard: 9.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK
- Nick Caldwell: 9.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Brody Rowbury: 8.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Roscoe Eastmond: 7 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
SE Louisiana Players to Watch
Tennessee State vs. SE Louisiana Stat Comparison
|SE Louisiana Rank
|SE Louisiana AVG
|Tennessee State AVG
|Tennessee State Rank
|290th
|67.8
|Points Scored
|74.5
|192nd
|318th
|79
|Points Allowed
|67.7
|128th
|298th
|30
|Rebounds
|32.7
|212th
|243rd
|8.4
|Off. Rebounds
|8.7
|222nd
|294th
|5.8
|3pt Made
|7
|211th
|206th
|12.8
|Assists
|12.8
|206th
|243rd
|13
|Turnovers
|12.5
|212th
