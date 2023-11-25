Saturday's contest at Raider Arena has the Tennessee State Tigers (4-2) matching up with the SE Louisiana Lions (1-4) at 11:00 AM ET (on November 25). Our computer prediction projects a close 71-70 victory for Tennessee State, so expect a tight matchup.

There is no line set for the game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Tennessee State vs. SE Louisiana Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Niceville, Florida

Niceville, Florida Venue: Raider Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Tennessee State vs. SE Louisiana Score Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee State 71, SE Louisiana 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee State vs. SE Louisiana

Computer Predicted Spread: Tennessee State (-1.0)

Tennessee State (-1.0) Computer Predicted Total: 141.3

SE Louisiana is 2-2-0 against the spread this season compared to Tennessee State's 0-2-0 ATS record. The Lions have gone over the point total in one game, while Tigers games have gone over one time.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Tennessee State Performance Insights

The Tigers are outscoring opponents by 6.8 points per game, with a +41 scoring differential overall. They put up 74.5 points per game (192nd in college basketball) and allow 67.7 per contest (128th in college basketball).

Tennessee State is 212th in the country at 32.7 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 32 its opponents average.

Tennessee State makes 7 three-pointers per game (211th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 8 on average.

Tennessee State has committed 12.5 turnovers per game (212th in college basketball), 3.3 fewer than the 15.8 it forces (32nd in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.