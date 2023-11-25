The SE Louisiana Lions (1-4) aim to snap a four-game losing streak when hosting the Tennessee State Tigers (4-2) at 11:00 AM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Raider Arena. The contest airs on FloHoops.

Tennessee State vs. SE Louisiana Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Raider Arena in Niceville, Florida

Raider Arena in Niceville, Florida TV: FloHoops

Tennessee State Stats Insights

Tennessee State is 3-1 when it shoots better than 45.6% from the field.

The Lions are the rebounding team in the country, the Tigers rank 222nd.

The Tigers' 74.5 points per game are only 4.5 fewer points than the 79.0 the Lions give up.

Tennessee State has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 79.0 points.

Tennessee State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Tennessee State scored more points at home (85.8 per game) than away (67.7) last season.

At home, the Tigers allowed 74.3 points per game, 0.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (74.8).

Tennessee State knocked down more 3-pointers at home (9.3 per game) than on the road (8.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.8%) than away (34.0%).

Tennessee State Upcoming Schedule