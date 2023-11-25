The SE Louisiana Lions (1-4) aim to snap a four-game losing streak when hosting the Tennessee State Tigers (4-2) at 11:00 AM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Raider Arena. The contest airs on FloHoops.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Tennessee State vs. SE Louisiana Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
  • Where: Raider Arena in Niceville, Florida
  • TV: FloHoops

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Tennessee State Stats Insights

  • Tennessee State is 3-1 when it shoots better than 45.6% from the field.
  • The Lions are the rebounding team in the country, the Tigers rank 222nd.
  • The Tigers' 74.5 points per game are only 4.5 fewer points than the 79.0 the Lions give up.
  • Tennessee State has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 79.0 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Tennessee State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Tennessee State scored more points at home (85.8 per game) than away (67.7) last season.
  • At home, the Tigers allowed 74.3 points per game, 0.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (74.8).
  • Tennessee State knocked down more 3-pointers at home (9.3 per game) than on the road (8.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.8%) than away (34.0%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tennessee State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 @ Oregon L 92-67 Matthew Knight Arena
11/20/2023 Midway W 87-70 Gentry Complex
11/24/2023 Mercer L 60-59 Raider Arena
11/25/2023 SE Louisiana - Raider Arena
11/29/2023 @ Alabama A&M - Alabama A&M Events Center
12/2/2023 Austin Peay - Gentry Complex

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.