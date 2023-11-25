How to Watch Tennessee State vs. SE Louisiana on TV or Live Stream - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 4:21 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
The SE Louisiana Lions (1-4) aim to snap a four-game losing streak when hosting the Tennessee State Tigers (4-2) at 11:00 AM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Raider Arena. The contest airs on FloHoops.
Tennessee State vs. SE Louisiana Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: Raider Arena in Niceville, Florida
- TV: FloHoops
Tennessee State Stats Insights
- Tennessee State is 3-1 when it shoots better than 45.6% from the field.
- The Lions are the rebounding team in the country, the Tigers rank 222nd.
- The Tigers' 74.5 points per game are only 4.5 fewer points than the 79.0 the Lions give up.
- Tennessee State has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 79.0 points.
Tennessee State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Tennessee State scored more points at home (85.8 per game) than away (67.7) last season.
- At home, the Tigers allowed 74.3 points per game, 0.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (74.8).
- Tennessee State knocked down more 3-pointers at home (9.3 per game) than on the road (8.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.8%) than away (34.0%).
Tennessee State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|@ Oregon
|L 92-67
|Matthew Knight Arena
|11/20/2023
|Midway
|W 87-70
|Gentry Complex
|11/24/2023
|Mercer
|L 60-59
|Raider Arena
|11/25/2023
|SE Louisiana
|-
|Raider Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Alabama A&M
|-
|Alabama A&M Events Center
|12/2/2023
|Austin Peay
|-
|Gentry Complex
