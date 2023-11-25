Saturday's contest at Suncoast Credit Union Arena has the Oklahoma Sooners (5-1) matching up with the Tennessee Volunteers (3-2) at 1:30 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 83-73 victory, as our model heavily favors Oklahoma.

The Volunteers are coming off of a 71-57 loss to Indiana in their most recent outing on Thursday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Tennessee vs. Oklahoma Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida

Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida How to Watch on TV: WSN

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Tennessee vs. Oklahoma Score Prediction

Prediction: Oklahoma 83, Tennessee 73

Other SEC Predictions

Tennessee Schedule Analysis

The Volunteers have tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the nation (two).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Tennessee 2023-24 Best Wins

84-74 at home over Memphis (No. 140) on November 13

100-73 at home over Troy (No. 270) on November 19

93-64 at home over Florida A&M (No. 284) on November 7

Tennessee Leaders

Sara Puckett: 15 PTS, 52.8 FG%, 47.4 3PT% (9-for-19)

15 PTS, 52.8 FG%, 47.4 3PT% (9-for-19) Jewel Spear: 13 PTS, 42.6 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (10-for-26)

13 PTS, 42.6 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (10-for-26) Jillian Hollingshead: 9.2 PTS, 7.4 REB, 51.5 FG%

9.2 PTS, 7.4 REB, 51.5 FG% Karoline Striplin: 11.2 PTS, 56.8 FG%, 50 3PT% (4-for-8)

11.2 PTS, 56.8 FG%, 50 3PT% (4-for-8) Rickea Jackson: 22 PTS, 12 REB, 47.2 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers put up 85 points per game (24th in college basketball) while allowing 74.8 per outing (321st in college basketball). They have a +51 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 10.2 points per game.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.