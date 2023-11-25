The Iowa Hawkeyes and the Tennessee Volunteers hit the field in the Citrus Bowl in college football postseason action in 2023, a key matchup featuring the state of Tennessee.

Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

College Football Games to Watch in Tennessee on TV This Week

Chattanooga Mocs at Austin Peay Governors

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Venue: Fortera Stadium

Fortera Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Chattanooga Mocs at Furman Paladins

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, December 2

Saturday, December 2 Venue: Paladin Stadium

Paladin Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Memphis Tigers at Iowa State Cyclones

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Friday, December 29

Friday, December 29 Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Iowa State (-9.5)

No. 20 Iowa Hawkeyes at No. 25 Tennessee Volunteers

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Monday, January 1

Monday, January 1 Venue: Camping World Stadium

Camping World Stadium TV Channel: ABC

ABC Favorite: Tennessee (-8.5)

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!