The Sam Houston Bearkats (2-9) play a familiar opponent when they visit the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (4-7) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Elliott T. Bowers Stadium in a CUSA clash.

Sam Houston ranks 15th-worst in total offense (313.9 yards per game), but has been a little better on defense, ranking 94th with 397.1 yards allowed per game. Middle Tennessee ranks 60th with 395.5 total yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 101st with 405.7 total yards surrendered per contest on defense.

Middle Tennessee vs. Sam Houston Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Huntsville, Texas Venue: Elliott T. Bowers Stadium

Middle Tennessee vs. Sam Houston Key Statistics

Middle Tennessee Sam Houston 395.5 (66th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 313.9 (120th) 405.7 (94th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 397.1 (85th) 130.9 (97th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 89.5 (128th) 264.6 (38th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 224.5 (65th) 18 (89th) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (48th) 15 (64th) Takeaways (Rank) 17 (45th)

Middle Tennessee Stats Leaders

Nicholas Vattiato has thrown for 2,846 yards (258.7 ypg) to lead Middle Tennessee, completing 65.7% of his passes and tossing 23 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 399 yards (36.3 ypg) on 127 carries with two touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Jaiden Credle, has carried the ball 85 times for 409 yards (37.2 per game) with two touchdowns.

Holden Willis paces his team with 657 receiving yards on 41 catches with five touchdowns.

Elijah Metcalf has put up a 606-yard season so far with six touchdowns. He's caught 52 passes on 72 targets.

Justin Olson has racked up 450 reciving yards (40.9 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Sam Houston Stats Leaders

Keegan Shoemaker has been a dual threat for Sam Houston so far this season. He has 2,306 passing yards, completing 62.8% of his passes and recording 15 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions this season. He's rushed for 248 yards (22.5 ypg) on 86 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The team's top rusher, John Gentry, has carried the ball 102 times for 327 yards (29.7 per game), scoring two times. He's also caught 30 passes for 256 yards and two touchdowns.

Noah Smith's leads his squad with 774 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 77 receptions (out of 107 targets) and scored six touchdowns.

Malik Phillips has hauled in 32 receptions totaling 402 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Al'Vonte Woodard has been the target of 46 passes and compiled 28 grabs for 312 yards, an average of 28.4 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

