Middle Tennessee vs. Ohio November 25 Tickets & Start Time
The Ohio Bobcats (2-2) will play the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (3-3) at 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. This matchup is available on FloHoops.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Middle Tennessee vs. Ohio Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Middle Tennessee Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Middle Tennessee Players to Watch
- Jaylin Hunter: 15.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- AJ Clayton: 13.0 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Shereef Mitchell: 12.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- AJ Brown: 13.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Elmore James: 11.8 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Ohio Top Players (2022-23)
- Dwight Wilson: 15.4 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Hunter: 13.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Miles Brown: 10.0 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Clayton: 7.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
- AJ Brown: 10.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Middle Tennessee vs. Ohio Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Ohio Rank
|Ohio AVG
|Middle Tennessee AVG
|Middle Tennessee Rank
|27th
|78.8
|Points Scored
|70.1
|210th
|267th
|73.1
|Points Allowed
|67.8
|105th
|44th
|34.3
|Rebounds
|30.6
|251st
|23rd
|10.8
|Off. Rebounds
|9.7
|76th
|39th
|8.9
|3pt Made
|6.9
|229th
|211th
|12.6
|Assists
|10.8
|333rd
|84th
|10.9
|Turnovers
|12.8
|272nd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.