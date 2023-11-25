Saturday's contest between the Ohio Bobcats (2-2) and Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (3-3) matching up at Baha Mar Convention Center has a projected final score of 72-69 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Ohio, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 1:30 PM ET on November 25.

The matchup has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Middle Tennessee vs. Ohio Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Nassau, Bahamas

Nassau, Bahamas Venue: Baha Mar Convention Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Middle Tennessee vs. Ohio Score Prediction

Prediction: Ohio 72, Middle Tennessee 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Middle Tennessee vs. Ohio

Computer Predicted Spread: Ohio (-3.4)

Ohio (-3.4) Computer Predicted Total: 140.8

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Middle Tennessee Performance Insights

The Blue Raiders' +15 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 2.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 65 points per game (326th in college basketball) while giving up 62.5 per contest (40th in college basketball).

Middle Tennessee wins the rebound battle by 2.5 boards on average. It records 33.2 rebounds per game, 189th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 30.7.

Middle Tennessee knocks down 5.5 three-pointers per game (309th in college basketball), 1.7 more than its opponents.

Middle Tennessee has committed 13.3 turnovers per game (260th in college basketball) while forcing 12.5 (175th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.