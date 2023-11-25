The Ohio Bobcats (2-2) play the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (3-3) at 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023 on FloHoops.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Middle Tennessee vs. Ohio Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas

Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas TV: FloHoops

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other CUSA Games

Middle Tennessee Stats Insights

Middle Tennessee has put together a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.1% from the field.

The Bobcats are the rebounding team in the country, the Blue Raiders rank 61st.

The Blue Raiders put up an average of 65 points per game, 10.8 fewer points than the 75.8 the Bobcats give up to opponents.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Middle Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Middle Tennessee averaged 72.2 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 68.6.

At home, the Blue Raiders gave up 60.6 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 76.1.

Middle Tennessee made fewer 3-pointers at home (6.9 per game) than away (7.3) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.3%) than on the road (34.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Middle Tennessee Upcoming Schedule