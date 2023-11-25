LSU vs. Texas A&M: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 25
A pair of college football's most prolific scorers battle when the No. 14 LSU Tigers (8-3) bring the first-ranked offense into a matchup with the Texas A&M Aggies (7-4), who have the No. 21 offense, on Saturday, November 25, 2023. The Tigers are major, 11-point favorites. The over/under is 66.5 in the contest.
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the LSU vs. Texas A&M matchup in this article.
LSU vs. Texas A&M Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- Venue: Tiger Stadium
LSU vs. Texas A&M Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|LSU Moneyline
|Texas A&M Moneyline
|BetMGM
|LSU (-11)
|66.5
|-450
|+340
|FanDuel
|LSU (-11.5)
|66.5
|-450
|+340
LSU vs. Texas A&M Betting Trends
- LSU is 6-4-0 ATS this season.
- The Tigers have covered the spread three times this season (3-1 ATS) when playing as at least 11-point favorites.
- Texas A&M has put together a 5-5-1 record against the spread this year.
LSU & Texas A&M 2023 Futures Odds
|LSU
|To Win the National Champ.
|+25000
|Bet $100 to win $25000
|To Win the SEC
|+600
|Bet $100 to win $600
|Texas A&M
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the SEC
|+15000
|Bet $100 to win $15000
