Saturday's game between the Lipscomb Bisons (4-2) and Bowling Green Falcons (2-3) going head-to-head at Place Bell Arena has a projected final score of 78-72 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Lipscomb, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on November 25.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Lipscomb vs. Bowling Green Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Laval, Quebec Venue: Place Bell Arena

Lipscomb vs. Bowling Green Score Prediction

Prediction: Lipscomb 78, Bowling Green 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Lipscomb vs. Bowling Green

Computer Predicted Spread: Lipscomb (-5.3)

Lipscomb (-5.3) Computer Predicted Total: 149.8

Lipscomb is 4-1-0 against the spread this season compared to Bowling Green's 2-2-0 ATS record. The Bisons have a 4-1-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Falcons have a record of 1-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Lipscomb Performance Insights

The Bisons have a +74 scoring differential, topping opponents by 12.3 points per game. They're putting up 88.3 points per game to rank 19th in college basketball and are giving up 76 per contest to rank 279th in college basketball.

Lipscomb loses the rebound battle by 4.3 boards on average. it collects 31.2 rebounds per game, which ranks 268th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 35.5 per outing.

Lipscomb hits 10.8 three-pointers per game (13th in college basketball), 4.0 more than its opponents (6.8). It is shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc (24th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 29.7%.

The Bisons' 105.5 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 31st in college basketball, and the 90.8 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 211th in college basketball.

Lipscomb wins the turnover battle by 2.5 per game, committing 10.7 (96th in college basketball) while its opponents average 13.2.

