The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (11-0) go on the road to match up against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (6-5) at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field on Saturday, November 25, 2023.

Georgia has been firing on all cylinders this season, ranking fifth-best in total offense (502.2 yards per game) and ninth-best in total defense (288.1 yards allowed per game). Georgia Tech ranks 38th in the FBS with 31.9 points per contest on offense, and it ranks 104th with 30.5 points allowed per contest on the defensive side of the ball.

For more about this contest, read on.

Georgia vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

Watch this game on Fubo City: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field

Georgia vs. Georgia Tech Key Statistics

Georgia Georgia Tech 502.2 (8th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 438.9 (32nd) 288.1 (7th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 437 (113th) 178.5 (41st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 196.4 (19th) 323.6 (6th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 242.5 (54th) 11 (21st) Turnovers (Rank) 20 (117th) 12 (104th) Takeaways (Rank) 20 (17th)

Georgia Stats Leaders

Carson Beck has 3,325 yards passing for Georgia, completing 72.9% of his passes and throwing 21 touchdowns and five interceptions this season.

Daijun Edwards has racked up 725 yards on 135 carries while finding paydirt 10 times as a runner.

Kendall Milton has been handed the ball 81 times this year and racked up 488 yards (44.4 per game) with eight touchdowns.

Brock Bowers' team-high 660 yards as a receiver have come on 51 receptions (out of 65 targets) with six touchdowns.

Dominic Lovett has hauled in 44 receptions totaling 484 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint has a total of 472 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 29 passes and scoring four touchdowns.

Georgia Tech Stats Leaders

Haynes King has thrown for 2,639 yards on 208-of-334 passing with 26 touchdowns and 15 interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 624 yards and seven rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Jamal Haynes, has carried the ball 141 times for 850 yards (77.3 per game) with seven touchdowns.

Eric Singleton Jr. paces his team with 610 receiving yards on 43 catches with six touchdowns.

Malik Rutherford has put up a 442-yard season so far with three touchdowns. He's caught 41 passes on 59 targets.

Christian Leary has racked up 351 reciving yards (31.9 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

